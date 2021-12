'No further Covid restrictions in 2021' confirms Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed there will be no additional restrictions introduced for the remained of 2021.

Mr Javid said on December 27 that "people should remain cautious" and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.

The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.

Mr Javid told broadcasters on Monday: "We look at the data on a daily basis. That hasn't changed over the Christmas period.

"But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year's celebrations.

"Take a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can.