One more coronavirus-related death recorded in Hartlepool as another 46 cases are confirmed
A further 46 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 5, that 54 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,605.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, December 5, it was announced that 43,992 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,464,389.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 5: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 305
Cases of coronavirus
46 new cases on December 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,417
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 295.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 30: 277
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,564
Based on the latest available information.
