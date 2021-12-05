One more coronavirus-related death recorded in Hartlepool as another 46 cases are confirmed

The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 5, that 54 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,605.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, December 5, it was announced that 43,992 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,464,389.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 5: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 305

Cases of coronavirus

46 new cases on December 5

Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,417

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 295.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 30: 277

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 41

Currently on ventilation: 7

Total admissions: 3,564

Based on the latest available information.

