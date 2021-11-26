Pregnant Hartlepool women urged to get jab at midwife-led clinic

It takes place on Wednesday, December 8, at the Mill House Leisure Centre car park, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, from 9am-4pm and will offer first, second and booster jabs as well as additional support and advice.

Dr Janet Walker, medical director, NHS Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Pregnant women with COVID-19 have a higher risk of intensive care admission and are two to three times more likely to have their babies earlier than women without Covid-19, exposing their baby to the risk of prematurity.

“Those who have underlying clinical conditions, alongside being pregnant, are at even higher risk of suffering serious complications from COVID-19 and recent studies have also found that pregnant women, who tested positive for COVID-19 at

Pregnant women who are still to be fully vaccinated are urged to attend a midwife-led Hartlepool drop-in clinic.

the time of birth, are more likely to develop pre-eclampsia, need an emergency caesarean and had higher rates of stillbirth.”

