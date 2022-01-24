While the exact date is still to be confirmed, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that all Covid testing requirements for vaccinated travellers arriving into the UK are to be scrapped.

While travel restrictions had been eased, vaccinated travellers arriving into the UK are currently still required to do a lateral flow test within two days of arrival.

However, speaking to Sky News, Mr Johnson said: “You will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all Covid testing travel requirements will be scrapped. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA

“Thanks to the tough decisions - I think people will agree we got the big calls right - we are now moving through the Omicron wave. So what we’re doing on travel to show this country is open for business, is people arriving no longer have to take tests if they’ve been double vaccinated.”

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to make a statement in the House of Commons later this afternoon outlining the rule changes.

