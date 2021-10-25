'Some of them will not survive' - stark warning as Covid-19 admissions rise

Virus demands at the region’s hospitals have plateaued in recent weeks although pressure on accident and emergency departments has remained high.

A total of 46 covid patients are being treated at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees, which caters for Hartlepool Covid-19 patients, six of whom are in intensive care.

Deputy medical director Chris Tulloch said the virus remained a “very real danger”.

“We are seeing more Covid-positive patients and sadly some of them will not survive,” he added.

“There are too many local families dealing with this heartbreak.

“We’re asking everyone to protect each other.

“Please get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, avoid unnecessary contact by practising physical distancing and wash your hands thoroughly and often.

“We’re also very concerned about the impact increasing numbers will have on our ability to deliver the vital services our community relies upon. We are managing but everyone is under strain.”

There have been calls for the Government to roll out “Plan B” with extra covid measures in response to higher rates of covid and pressure on the NHS.

These would include making face coverings compulsory in many indoor settings and advising people to work from home.

Mr Tulloch said no-one wanted a return to legal restrictions as the festive season drawn nearer, adding: “We’re appealing to everyone to do their bit to limit infection rates to reduce the need for legal measures to be introduced again.