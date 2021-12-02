The case rates have increased in some areas.

The Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid infection rates as mask-wearing returns amid Omicron concern

New Covid measures came into force on Tuesday (November 30).

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 7:34 am

Mask-wearing in shops and on public transport has returned amid concern over the spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas with the highest Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to November 25.

Data for the last five days is not included as it may not yet be complete or accurate.

1. Clavering

In the seven days up to November 25, Clavering recorded a case rate of 396.8 per 100,000 people. A total of 41 cases were recorded - a rise of 0.0% than the previous week.

2. Jesmond

In the seven days up to November 25, Jesmond recorded a case rate of 342.9 per 100,000 people. A total of 28 cases were recorded - a fall of 33.3% than the previous week.

3. Old Town and Grange

In the seven days up to November 25, Old Town and Grange recorded a case rate of 327.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 25 cases were recorded - a rise of 0.0% than the previous week.

4. Wooler Road

In the seven days up to November 25, Wooler Road recorded a case rate of 305.4 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a fall of 21.7% than the previous week.

