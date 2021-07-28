Two more 'very important' Hartlepool walk-in vaccine clinics confirmed

The details follow a plea earlier this week for younger people to take advantage of any Covid-19 jab opportunities following an “astonishing” drop off in take up.

The first clinic takes place on Friday, July 30, at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club, in Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew from 10am-6pm for first and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Then on Thursday, August 5, the Victoria Medical Practice, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool will offer Pfizer first and second doses and AstraZeneca second doses between 8.30am-noon.

Members of the public waiting to use ta recent mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic in the car park at St Aidan's Church, Hartlepool.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 or over and a Hartlepool Borough Council statement notes: “Younger people, in particular, are encouraged to get their jabs.”

Those planning to attend for a second dose of a vaccine are reminded that it must be at least eight weeks since they received the same first dose.

Medical staff will be on hand to answer any questions

Craig Blundred, the council’s director of public health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”

For more information about the Covid vaccine and answers to some commonly asked questions, go to www.hartlepool.gov.uk/vaccine-questions-answered

