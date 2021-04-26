The ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign encourages those due to be offered vaccines in the second phase of the rollout to join the millions of people who have already received their jabs.

As part of the campaign, the vaccine programme’s first ever TV advert showcases some of the tens of thousands of health and care workers and volunteers involved in the rollout across the UK, as well as those who have received the vaccine.

The advert will also run across radio, multicultural media, social media and out of home advertising like billboards in prominent locations.

The campaign will predominantly be aimed at people under the age of 50 who will be offered their first dose, as well as the over 50s who are booked in for their second dose, to encourage vaccine uptake and highlight the significant role the vaccine is playing in preventing infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The UK vaccination programme will go down in history as a phenomenal national effort in the battle against COVID-19.

“Vaccines are helping us get back to doing the things we have missed – they protect you and those around you.

“This campaign is a remarkable and poignant reminder of everything we’ve been through as a country and everything we have to look forward to - as well as the tireless efforts of our volunteers, NHS heroes and the British people.

People aged 50 and under are being urged to get their COVID-19 vaccine

“Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccine when it comes, as we continue on the path back to normality.”

The campaign comes as over 33.5 million people have now received a first dose of a vaccine - over 63.5% of the UK adult population - with 12 million receiving their second dose.

This means over 22.8% of the UK adult population have now received both doses of a vaccine, with 45.5 million vaccines administered overall.

The new TV advert embodies the collective effort of everyone who has played a part in the largest vaccination programme in UK history - from the scientists and clinical trial participants, to NHS and care sector staff and volunteer stewards at vaccination sites – who have all worked tirelessly to protect those most at risk.

The campaign is being launched on Monday, April 26.

It features a poignant soundtrack recorded by songwriter and artist Shells, who was long-listed in Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition to perform at the postponed 2021 Glastonbury Festival. The track, a cover of Dinah Washington’s ‘What a Difference a Day Makes’, will be released to the public in the coming weeks.

The campaign will also urge the public to get their facts about vaccines from trusted sources like NHS.UK and their GP so they can make informed and evidence-based decisions.

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS England chief executive, said: “The biggest and fastest vaccination programme in NHS history continues to reach new medically important milestones, as ten million people in England have now had their second jab, and two-thirds of people aged 45-50 have now quickly followed in the footsteps of millions of others to receive their vital first dose of protection."