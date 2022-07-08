University Hospital of Hartlepool brings back virus face mask rule

The measures, they say, is needed because of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The new rules were introduced from Friday, July 8, and all staff, patients and visitors to the University Hospital of Hartlepool, University Hospital of North Tees and Peterlee Community Hospital will be required to wear a face mask to enter a clinical department or ward.

Deputy chief nurses Karen Sheard said: “We all hoped we would never have to make this decision.

New hospital face mask rules.

“Covid-19 remains a serious threat and we cannot and will not compromise the safety of our patients and colleagues.

“On 1 June we had just 11 in-patients with the virus. By June 30, we had 64. The escalating rate of infection is clear.”