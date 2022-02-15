Virus measures still in place at Hartlepool hospital

Even though people with Covid-19 are soon expected to no longer need to isolate, North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust is stressing that anyone who knows they have the virus must not visit the hospital.

Dr Deepak Dwarakanath, the trust’s medical director, said: “It’s absolutely critical that anyone who knows they are positive does not step foot in a hospital as a visitor, contractor, delivery driver or staff member.

“Covid-19 is still out there and it remains a threat, particularly to old and vulnerable people.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Deepak Dwarakanath.

He added: “All of our hospitals care for people at risk from COVID-19 and we’re asking everyone to help us by doing what they can to prevent outbreaks among our patients.”

Patients with hospital appointments who subsequently test positive are being advised to contact the relevant service to discuss their options.

Anyone entering the University Hospital of North Tees, University Hospital of Hartlepool and Peterlee Community Hospital will need to wear a mask or face covering, observe social distancing and use the hand gels.

The Trust recently re-introduced patient visiting – limited to one person per patient on an appointment basis – and visitors must provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test.