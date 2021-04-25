Where you can get seven free 30-minute Covid tests a week to take at home

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus the Government is now allowing people who are not displaying Covid-19 symptoms to order a pack of rapid tests to take at home.

Those living in England can now go online to order seven free rapid lateral flow tests to be sent to their home, giving them peace of mind when seeing loved ones or enjoying the likes of outdoor hospitality now that lockdown restrictions have been eased.

You can also collect up to 2 packs of 7 rapid tests from a local pharmacy or test site.

An NHS Covid-19 Self-Test Kit, containing a lateral flow test. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Results come back within 30 minutes of taking the test, which involves taking a swab from your tonsils (or where they would have been) and from your nose.

Around one in three people with Covid-19 do not have symptoms, so the rapid lateral flow tests help to find cases in people who may have no symptoms but are still infectious and can give the virus to others.

How do I take a test and what does it involve?

The test usually involves taking a sample from your tonsils (or where they would have been) and from your nose, using a swab.

You can get a result in 30 minutes.

You should then report rapid lateral flow test results the day you or someone in your household takes the test by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

How many tests are there in a pack and who can use them?

A pack of tests contains seven tests. You can order one pack per household each day.

When collecting packs of tests, you can collect two packs at a time (14 tests in total).

You can only use this service if:

You do not have coronavirus symptoms.

You live in England and you’re 18 or older.

You have not been told to self-isolate.

You cannot get tests from your work, school, college or university.

Children who go to primary school or younger children do not need to test.

Can I take this type of test if I have Covid symptoms?

Do not use a rapid lateral flow test if you have coronavirus symptoms. Get a PCR test and self-isolate.

If you’re not sure, you can find out which coronavirus test you should get.

How do I order a rapid lateral flow test?

You can order online at: https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/order-lateral-flow-kits/condition

You can also find a pharmacy where you can collect tests.

Find a local site to get tested at.

Find a local site where you can collect tests.

Get tests from your employer (if you cannot work from home).

Order by phone if you cannot order online by calling 119. Lines are open 7am to 11pm and calls are free.

How do I order a pack for someone else?

If you’re ordering for another household, for example a relative in your bubble, you should do it separately from your household order and use their contact details.

How often should I take the test?

You should take a rapid lateral flow test twice a week (every thee or four days).

What if I test positive?

If you or anyone in your household tests positive, everyone in the household must self-isolate immediately.

You should then get a free PCR test to confirm the result (a PCR test is a different type of coronavirus test).

You can get a PCR test by visiting: https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

