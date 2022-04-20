Which Hartlepool areas have seen the biggest fall in Covid cases in the past week?

Infection rates have decreased in ten of the town’s neighbourhoods in the week up to April 14, according to the latest figures.
Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas which have seen the biggest fall in Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the latest seven-day period.
1. Clavering
In the seven days up to April 14, Clavering recorded a case rate of 232.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were recorded - a fall of 52.9% on the previous week.
2. Seaton Carew
In the seven days up to April 14, Seaton Carew recorded a case rate of 223.1 per 100,000 people. A total of 15 cases were recorded - a fall of 46.4% from the previous week.
3. Rossmere and Mill
In the seven days up to April 14, Rossmere and Mill recorded a case rate of 203.0 per 100,000 people. A total of 14 cases were recorded - a fall of 46.2% from the previous week.
4. Wooler Road
In the seven days up to April 14, Wooler Road recorded a case rate of 254.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 15 cases were recorded - a fall of 42.3% from the previous week.
