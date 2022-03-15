Which Hartlepool areas have seen the biggest rise in Covid cases in the past week?

Infection rates have gone up in nine of the town’s neighbourhoods in the week up to March 9, according to the latest figures.
Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas which have seen the biggest increase in Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the latest seven-day period.
1. Foggy Furze
In the seven days up to March 9, Foggy Furze recorded a case rate of 275.0 per 100,000 people. A total of 17 cases were recorded - a rise of 183.3% than the previous week.
2. Seaton Carew
In the seven days up to March 9, Seaton Carew recorded a case rate of 446.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a rise of 172.7% than the previous week.
3. Wooler Road
In the seven days up to March 9, Wooler Road recorded a case rate of 356.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 21 cases were recorded - a rise of 110.0% than the previous week.
4. Jesmond
In the seven days up to March 9, Jesmond recorded a case rate of 220.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a rise of 50.0% than the previous week.
