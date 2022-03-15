Covid case rates have gone up in nine areas of the town.

Which Hartlepool areas have seen the biggest rise in Covid cases in the past week?

Covid rates in Hartlepool have been on the rise.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:30 pm

Infection rates have gone up in nine of the town’s neighbourhoods in the week up to March 9, according to the latest figures.

Here we reveal the Hartlepool areas which have seen the biggest increase in Covid-19 case rates per 100,000 people in the latest seven-day period.

1. Foggy Furze

In the seven days up to March 9, Foggy Furze recorded a case rate of 275.0 per 100,000 people. A total of 17 cases were recorded - a rise of 183.3% than the previous week.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Seaton Carew

In the seven days up to March 9, Seaton Carew recorded a case rate of 446.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 30 cases were recorded - a rise of 172.7% than the previous week.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Wooler Road

In the seven days up to March 9, Wooler Road recorded a case rate of 356.3 per 100,000 people. A total of 21 cases were recorded - a rise of 110.0% than the previous week.

Photo: David James Wood

4. Jesmond

In the seven days up to March 9, Jesmond recorded a case rate of 220.5 per 100,000 people. A total of 18 cases were recorded - a rise of 50.0% than the previous week.

Photo: Frank Reid

