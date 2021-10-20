Council seeks views on plans to revamp Peterlee Leisure Centre

Peterlee Leisure Centre and Durham’s Abbey Centre are among four due to be in the first phase of Durham County Council’s £78m revamp plan – which includes plans for three new centres and improvements at others.

This includes proposals for new soft play, interactive tag activity and a food and drink offer at Abbey and new soft play, adventure play and ten-pin bowling facilities at Peterlee, along with improved opportunities for group exercise.

The programme aims to improve people's physical and mental health.

Leisure centre consultation

Other, phase one, improvements are planned at Spennymoor and Teesdale.

Residents and leisure centre users are being given the opportunity to provide their views on leisure facilities in their community.

People can either take part in person at their local leisure centre, call customer services on 03000 260 000 or visit www.durham.gov.uk/leisuretransformation

The consultation runs until 5pm on Friday, November 12, with events taking place at Peterlee on Thursday, October 21, from 9am to 1pm and Wednesday, November 3, from 2pm and 6pm.

Consultation events take place at Abbey on Monday, November 1, from 2pm to 6pm and Tuesday, November 9, from 9am to 1pm.

Cllr James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investments and assets, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to get involved and to help us to shape the future of facilities across County Durham.