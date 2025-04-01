Cutting edge robot at Hartlepool hospital putting knee patients on the fast track to recovery
The ROSA robot was brought into use at the University Hospital of Hartlepool earlier this year and helps surgeons position implants more accurately during an operation.
Patient Anne Cavanagh was one of the first to undergo surgery using the technology after suffering pain and discomfort in her left knee for two years.
Since her joint replacement operation under consultant orthopaedic surgeon Anwar Jafri and his team, she is recovering well.
Anne, 64, from Stockton, said: “Part of my job involves taking minutes in social care, with lots of sitting. I was finding I was in agony.
“When I heard I was due for surgery I was so relieved, it was all then very quick.
“On the day of surgery, Mr Jafri said he would be using the robot – it was only after surgery that I did my homework about it. I had no idea you could use a robot for this.”
She is back doing what she loves most in riding her horse.
Anne added: “Mr Jafri and his team are excellent, I am really pleased with the outcome.”
Mr Jafri said: “We have been using the ROSA robot for several weeks now and are delighted with its success so far.
“This surgical assistant is helping us offer individualised treatment for each patient. It is also help us plan, prepare and position implants with a high degree of precision and consistency for patients like Anne.
“It is also adding to the other cutting-edge technologies we already use in the service.”
