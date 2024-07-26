Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stay safe in the heat this summer ☀



As families start to enjoy the summer holidays it’s important to be aware of the dangers of dehydration.



Babies and children are more at risk of dehydration.



Parents have been turning to Google to find out more, with searches for “dehydration in child” rising by 680% in the past month.

Doctor Catherine Hyatt explains the red flag signs and symptoms for dehydration in children to look for.

It’s officially the summer holidays, with families across the UK getting ready to head abroad for some summer sun. However, warm temperatures, combined with physical activities can be a recipe for disaster if children are not staying hydrated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Babies and children are at more risk of dehydration. Parents have been turning to Google to find out more, with searches for “dehydration symptoms” surging to over 97,000, and "dehydration in children" increasing by 680% in the last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many tell tale signs that your child is dehydrated, Doctor Catherine from the online pharmacy MedExpress has outlined the red flag signs and symptoms for dehydration in children to look for, to help you ensure your kids stay safe and hydrated this summer.

It's important to know the signs and symptoms of dehydration in children ahead of the summer holidays. (Photo: Pexels/Artem Podrez) | Pexels, Artem Podrez

What are the symptoms of dehydration in children?

Dr Hyatt explains that it is important to ensure that children “drink plenty of fluids, especially water,” as well as eating foods that are hydrating in order to prevent dehydration, especially if they are on holiday in a hot climate or are undertaking physical activities.

Babies and children are more at risk of dehydration, so it’s important that when you travel on holiday to a warmer climate with your little one that you know the signs and symptoms to look out for. This “requires careful observation”, so that you can “act quickly if you’re worried.“

Red flag symptoms of dehydration in kids:

One of the early symptoms of dehydration in children is “increased thirst, dry mouth, and lips could be signs of dehydration.” Whilst decreased urination is also a sign, with Dr Hyatt highlighting that you should “pay attention to decreased urination, with dark yellow urine being a significant sign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s behaviour can often change too, with common symptoms including irritability and lethargy, which Dr Hyatt advises are “important to note and need to be urgently reviewed.”

Other more severe signs of dehydration to look out for include “sunken eyes, a sunken fontanelle (in infants), rapid heartbeat, and breathing.” Dr Hyatt adds: “A child's skin may lose elasticity, and they might produce few or no tears when crying.”

Whereas if a child shows signs of confusion, dizziness, or fainting, Dr Hyatt advises that “immediate medical attention is necessary as these indicate severe dehydration.”