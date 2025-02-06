Doing regular Pilates sessions is great for body and for mind

"The best thing about Pilates is it’s really simple to do, once you know how.”

The reality of being healthy as you hope to be, staying active for as long as you can and having your body in good enough condition to let you do all you want to do when you want to do so, is that it does take some effort on your part.

There’s no getting away from it. I honestly believe that most people know they need to do something to make themselves physically fitter or more active, they’re just a bit confused about what to do for the best.

If that’s you, I have a suggestion for you to consider: it’s joint first on my list of ways to reduce the aches and pains associated with growing graciously older every day. It’s called Pilates.

Pilates, done on a regular basis, will improve the control and tone of your muscles.

If you do that you’ll reduce the chances of suffering from back pain or shoulder muscle pain or tension, and if you improve your muscle tone, it will help you to look healthier too. Which would be a nice bonus too, right?

And the best thing about Pilates – it’s really simple to do, once you know how. I recommend it to clients all the time, especially those with lower back pain and problems in the neck and shoulder area.

Thanks to some new, healthier ways of thinking, and to people like Pippa Middleton who put Pilates in the news back at the time of the Royal Wedding in 2012 – she said she had such a widely-admired bum because she does Pilates regularly – it’s becoming a lot more popular and mainstream, particularly with women aged 40, 50 and 60.

Ever since that wedding we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of women asking us about Pilates. Before the wedding, it was nearly always us asking them if they had tried it.

So what actually is Pilates? It’s a simple set of control exercises done in a sequence, and most classes last about 40-45 minutes.

Doing it regularly is going to ease muscle tension in your shoulders, limit your back pain, make you look much healthier when you begin to stand up tall with your shoulder back (not rounded and protruding forwards as most people do), and, as an added bonus, it’s done to soothing music and is very relaxing too.

So, it’s great for the mind and body and that’s got to be a healthy bonus, right?