New mother Emma Potts gave birth at home to baby Elsie with help from her neighbour Paula Harrison.

A mum has thanked ambulance workers after a dramatic delivery when she gave birth on her living room floor with the help of a neighbour.

Emma Potts was home alone when she suddenly went into labour earlier than expected in the middle of the night.

She called her friend and neighbour Paula Harrison who, despite having no experience, helped deliver baby Elsie on Emma’s living room floor.

Paula was guided what to do over the phone by the North East Ambulance Service.

New mother Emma Potts at home with baby Elsie.

And when paramedics arrived, they resuscitated Elsie, who was not breathing, before mum and baby were taken into hospital.

Emma, 40, of Hesleden, said: “I woke up during the night with a few pains but didn’t think anything of it.

"I rang my neighbour Paula and as soon as she came over I went straight into strong labour pains.

"She quickly grabbed loads of towels and was on the phone to the ambulance service saying ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here’.

“We were both panicking. It was all a bit dramatic and quick.”

Paula “caught” Elsie in a towel as she was born at 4.15am.

Yet Emma recalled: “She wasn’t crying or breathing.”

Paula spent around 10 minutes trying to resuscitate her before the ambulance service arrived and took over.

A paramedic quickly gave Elsie oxygen and cleared her throat before Emma heard her baby’s first cry.

The paramedic also cared for Elsie while she and Emma were taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees in the ambulance.

After spending a couple of days in the intensive care unit, Elsie was allowed home and is now doing well.

Greggs worker Emma, who has four other children, said: “I don’t think Elsie would be very well if they didn’t turn up when they did."

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: “Delivering babies is one of scariest jobs that our teams respond to, but also one of the most exciting.

“They are trained in maternity and paediatric care but it’s not often that they are part of the delivery.

“We’re glad to hear that both Emma and Elsie are healthy and recovering well.

“We’re sending our best wishes and congratulations on the welcoming of the newest member of their family.”