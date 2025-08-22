Patients in Hartlepool have had their say on how they feel their GP practice is performing.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, have been published, revealing how satisfied patients really are with their doctor.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal every GP practice in Hartlepool rated according to patient satisfaction. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . West Quay Medical Practice There were 392 survey forms sent out to patients at West Quay Medical Practice in Hartlepool. The response rate was 32%, with 125 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 61% said it was very good and 23% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . West View Millennium Surgery There were 347 survey forms sent out to patients at West View Millennium Surgery in Hartlepool. The response rate was 28%, with 96 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 58% said it was very good and 30% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . The Patel Practice There were 377 survey forms sent out to patients at The Patel Practice in Hartlepool. The response rate was 29%, with 108 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 51% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps