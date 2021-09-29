Family help ambulance service after tragedy

Liz Peacock and her sons Andrew and Graham, with ambulance staff Nigel Furmidge and Andrew Hill

Mike Peacock collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest in his garden as he was being taken to his car to be driven to hospital after feeling unwell on January 3.

Due to the location and time of day, North East Ambulance Service paramedic Nigel Furmidge and student paramedic Andrew Hill were unable to see clearly in the dark and Mr Peacock’s wife, Liz, and her son Adam used their mobile phone lights, a headlamp and torches to assist the crew.

At Mike’s funeral, the family asked for donations rather than flowers – raising £850 to buy headlamps for the ambulance service.

Mike Peacock.

Liz, along with her sons, Adam and Graham, who are Mike’s stepsons, met up with Nigel and Andrew to present the headlamps.

Liz, from Billingham, said: “I also want to pass on a heartfelt thank you to all the paramedics and crew who attended and all the efforts they made in attempting to resuscitate Mike. They showed exceptional care to both my husband, myself and my family at all times.

“I will never forget all that they did for Mike and the effort so many people made to try to save him.”