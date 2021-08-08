Fears grow over heart treatment waiting lists

The University Hospital of Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) say it’s modelling indicates that the number of people waiting for coronary care and diagnosis in the region in March 2022 could be more than double the number on waiting lists before the pandemic began.

It’s figures show that, in February 2020, 1,658 people in the Tees Valley area were on the cardiology waiting list – but the BHF says its ‘worst case scenario’ prediction is that this could rise to 3,148 by March 2022.

That represent a 90% increase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs The University Hospital of Hartlepool, says its has maintained cardiology services throughout the pandemic and has seen a reduction in the waiting list of 21% over the last two months.

The BHS says over 20,000 people in the North East could be waiting for heart treatment by March 2022.

In February 2020, around 10,900 people were on waiting lists.

It says the forecast is of a “worse case but possible scenario” where the NHS in England doesn’t get enough investment and is under increased pressure from Covid-19 or a bad winter.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the BHF, said: “Even before the pandemic began, waiting lists for vital heart care were far too long. As this report shows, the pandemic has since pushed the NHS towards breaking point, with devastating consequences for people living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“Delay in diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases is not just about improving symptoms, however important that is – it is about saving lives.

He added: “The Government must act now to avoid more lives lost to treatable heart conditions. Addressing the growing heart care backlog is only the start. “We must also see a clear plan, alongside significant and ongoing investment, to build capacity back into the NHS and address the pandemic’s impact on health workers. Getting this right would avoid preventable heartbreak for many families.”

A North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “Throughout the pandemic access to cardiology services has been maintained to ensure compliance against the Referral to Treatment 18 week standard, resulting in a recent reduction in the waiting list of 21% over the last two months.

“To deliver a comprehensive cardiac service the Trust has supported additional lists and are actively involved in the development of Community Diagnostic Hubs to provide longer term diagnostic capacity for our local population. The planned implementation of a cardiac enabled CT scanner during November 2021 will further enhance the delivery of cardiac services and earlier diagnosis and treatment.

“We would encourage patients to seek support from their GP if they have any worrying symptoms. Patients have good access to cardiology services at North Tees and Hartlepool with short notice access for those requiring an urgent review.