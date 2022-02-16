FEELING GREAT: A change of routine can be a good thing: don’t be scared of it!

The thought of trying something new can make you feel a little uneasy at first and make that couch and your favourite TV show, that regular coffee or chef’s special in your favourite restaurant seem more appealing than the pleasure each actually brings.

Well, it’s proven that when you reach the age of 40, the likelihood that you’ll want to deviate from everything that you already know best (and already find comfortable with doing), is hugely reduced.

Many people aged 50+ suffer from a lack of curiosity – and the chemicals that flow (and surge) when you’re in your 20s and early 30s that make you more open to trying new things. They are in much shorter supply when you move into your fifth and sixth decade. What’s sad about this is that many people get fear confused with a lack of curiosity, and it’s causing them to miss out on a lot of things that might add value to their life and health too.

Here’s a quick question: have you ever caught yourself thinking, or even saying out loud, how fearless you were when you were in your 20s and 30s? Most older people will at some point in their lives acknowledge that they were much more adventurous when they were younger. And if that’s happening to you – you’re suffering from this too!

Being more fearful now that you’re older isn’t really what’s going on, it’s just because you’re less curious and so less likely to feel like trying something new.

Here’s some real-life examples that affect many people I talk to in the Paul Gough Physio Rooms each week: returning to the same holiday destination year on year, eating in the same restaurant each week and sticking to the same old fitness routines night after night.

Why do they do it? Because they tell themselves they are happy doing it, when really it’s because they feel safe, and doing something they know offers more chance of being happy and also makes them feel comfortable because it comes with no risk (that the meal or holiday won’t disappoint). The thought of trying something new can make you feel a little uneasy at first and at the same time, make that couch and your favourite TV show, that regular coffee, chef’s special in your favourite restaurant or that same beach you went to 3 years ago seem more appealing than the pleasure each actually brings.

A change is as good as a rest they say. And altering your routine or regime can be a good thing. Don’t be worried or scared of it!