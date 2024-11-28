FEELING GREAT: A change of routine can help you feel happier and healthier

"There are lessons in being unhappy in life that can be taken across to your attempt to stay active and healthy. The reality of most people’s unhappiness is that it stems from boredom, and by that I mean that most people aren’t unhappy – they’re just bored!"

Let me ask you this: What’s your ultimate goal in wanting to keep fit?

Sure, it might be to keep active and healthier, but when you really think about it, isn’t the ultimate reason that we can add something to our levels of happiness?

The more research I do on health and fitness, the more references to happiness I’m finding.

Think about any job you ever disliked; it’s probably because the role lacks novelty, surprise or an opportunity to do new things. The excitement of what was once a new job you enjoyed, even loved, has vanished yet the job and its requirements remain exactly the same – in essence, nothing’s changed!

One of the many misconceptions about happiness is the idea that if everything just stays the same as it is now, you will be happy for the rest of your days.

You work so hard to get into a new job or a new relationship (or out of one), and it’s common to think that those first exciting few months are how you will always feel but that’s not possible.

It’s true that doing the unfamiliar and the unexpected has been proven to bring great happiness. I accept that it might be a jump too far to want to spontaneously change jobs or careers every other week but, given that happiness can be found just by doing something unfamiliar or unexpected, what’s stopping anyone from changing their exercise routines once in a while and trying something new in an attempt to get more from it -happiness?

Besides, doing the same exercise routines night after night is not good for your joints or your muscles.

So there are two very good reasons for changing a routine or varying the exercise you do – one physical, one psychological, but both proven to make you happier and healthier.

So why do people insist on doing the same thing when it comes to exercise? Quite simply because they feel safer doing so.

So it’s in your best interests to mix it up with new things like yoga and Pilates or even a gentle jog or a weekly swim.