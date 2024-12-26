FEELING GREAT: Add control to avoid or to get relief from pain in your knees

Even a long walk can add to the pounding that your knees sustain.

Any irritating noises coming from your knees yet? If not, give it time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because, as you no doubt know, clicking, clunking and crackling are common sounds that come as an inevitable consequence of growing older and they become more noticeable somewhere in the 40-50 age bracket.

Chances are that if you’re 50 or over, clicks and clunks might even be the first sound you hear when you get out of bed in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happens to many people, and what’s just as common is a grating noise when the surfaces of your knee joints rub together each time you bend your legs (or move between positions).

“Why does my knee joint click and crack?”, is one of the most frequent questions I get asked, and is also one of the easiest to explain.

Your knee’s job is to cushion and absorb the shock it receives from the pounding, twisting and impact of hard surfaces every time your foot lands when you walk.

Your knee takes a pounding from the hard surfaces you walk on, regardless of what else you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add this to the pounding your knees take as a direct result of being active; even just taking a long walk around the park or in the hills or in the woods with friends on a weekend.

The upshot of all this is that, over time, this cartilage wears thin (or disappears completely), exposing nerves and causing pain but also leaving uneven surfaces that can collide – and because these bones in your knee joint are very tough and hard (as you might well expect), inevitably they cause a distinct noise when they rub against each other as you move your leg in and out of different positions.

And that’s it, nothing more to it.

So what do you do about it?

To avoid, or get relief from, knee pain that happens because of gradual wear and tear processes, you need to be doing the right type of exercises, done in the right way, at the right time.

You must be doing routines that specifically strengthen your muscles and add something called control.

Without control in your knee muscles, the degeneration in your knees accelerates faster than a high-speed train pulling away from the station.