FEELING GREAT: Are you sitting comfortably? Listen, don’t do it too much!

“I’ll happily bet that sitting has become so frequent and so extensive in your life that it’s very unlikely you’ll ever question how much of it you do."

Here’s a habit I know you’ve got. Sitting is something that people once did only when they needed a rest but, it seems, not anymore.

Sitting has now become what I call a "dangerous norm”, meaning everyone does it every day, so everyone thinks it’s ok to keep doing it.

Think about your typical daily routine and you might realise that you spend an alarming number of hours in a chair.

If it’s more than nine, you could have a few unwanted (and unknown) health problems. Here’s why.

Simply, we are not designed to sit.

Our bodies are not shaped to do it, nor do they have the natural ability to cope with spending the whole time seated with pressure on the lower back and carrying the weight of the head as it drops forward when you sit.

But here’s something to consider: the health issues that occur as a result of this excess time spent sitting (such as bad backs, painful, swollen knees and tight, tense shoulder muscles) could be surfacing in our society years later.

As with the smoking habit of previous generations, nobody ever questioned it until studies of the health damage it did were produced and people started suffering, a few decades on.

The reality is this: you and I need to sit less.

And here’s a startling fact for you: even just spending an hour in the sitting position, you reduce your body’s ability to burn fat up to 90% because it slows down your body’s metabolism significantly.

This can reduce the amount of good cholesterol in your body and without good cholesterol, you’re at a greater risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Excess sitting in the wrong positions (when you’re slouched) is also the number one cause of back pain and neck and shoulder tension in the people who visit my physiotherapy clinic – and they’re nearly always in their 40s and 50s.

Plus, the excess pressure from poor sitting, when all of your body weight pushes down on your lower back and stresses joints, can lead to things like sciatica and cervical spondylitis.