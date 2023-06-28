FEELING GREAT: Bike riding is an exercise that can be enjoyed by all ages

"There’s a long list of health benefits of regular cycling."

Not being able to cycle or exercise regularly massively affects their health and quality of life; the health benefits of cycling are endless.

To be fit and healthy you need to be physically active.

Doing regular cycling and exercise can help improve physical fitness, ease mental stress (with the rush of the endorphins and “feel-great” chemicals that will be released), and it’s also a great way to reduce your weight, not to mention to see some nice sights if you pick a scenic route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And across the North East we have endless great cycling routes for you to try – inland, trail, road, coastal, cycle paths, you name it, we have it!

Riding your bicycle regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

If you’re having regular problems with arthritic knees or hips, a really stiff lower back, or even tightness of muscles such as Achilles and calves, then cycling is a great option, and you’ll likely benefit from doing it more often.

Bike riding is a low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, but is something that anyone in their 50s or above who is looking to be more active should seriously consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers an alternative to pounding streets and it’s even better than walking if you’re objective is to stay active and healthy.

There’s a long list of health benefits of regular cycling:

It helps you stay physically active; increases stamina, strength and aerobic fitness; increased cardiovascular fitness; increased muscle strength and flexibility; improved joint mobility; decreased stress levels and good for mental health; improved posture and coordination, strengthened bones and it aids weight loss and helps you burn calories and fat.

Even cycling for just 30 minutes or so at a time, two to four times a week, would help you to achieve a general improvement to your health.