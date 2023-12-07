FEELING GREAT: Change your clothing to ward off the winter cold and damp

Winter is well and truly here after the first batch of snow. It’s dark outside early and the dark nights tend to dominate conversations right now.

“Treating yourself to the right clothing or equipment will make exercising more pleasant and you more likely to sustain it, even in winter.”

The conditions impact your life and change your daily routines. Apart from a lack of vitamin D – the chemicals your body creates when you’re in the sun that make you feel great – the darkness also changes your exercise habits, and it gives people an excuse to do so.

If you’re not careful, you’ll suffer the double whammy of a lack of both vitamin D and the endorphins your body produces when you’re active or exercising, the real reason why people suffer the winter blues.

You might be forgiven for thinking you’ve got that SAD syndrome (seasonal affective disorder), but in reality, no condition exists, it’s something made up to give people an excuse to be miserable! Did you know that visitors to the Paul Gough Physio Rooms suffering with lower back stiffness increase by more than 30% between October and April?

In summer, it’s easy to be active. But dark nights mean it’s easier to take one look out of the window and stay in. That means you end up spending more time indoors.

The solution is simple - don’t change anything. The exercise routine shouldn’t change. Where you do it (the sea front or park), doesn’t need to change and even why you do it (to feel great and keep healthy), shouldn’t. The only thing that needs to change is what you wear to shut out the cold and damp and keep you safe in the dark.

If you’re serious about your health and you do want to keep active, consider investing just a little bit of time and money on warmer exercise clothing or reflective equipment to make exercising much more enjoyable, as well as safer.