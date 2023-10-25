FEELING GREAT: Constantly mix it up when it comes to increasing exercise

“Anyone taking part in any form of increased exercise should always check with their GP."

This time, welcome to the solution and answer to ensure you don’t suffer similar.

It can happen to any of you who do the same exercise time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even swimmers – the one activity you might think is really good for you (which it is) is still going to cause physical problems with your shoulders and neck from the repetitive nature of arms swinging forward with your neck constantly being held out of the water if you did it every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you want to know the solution? Great! The real root cause of own my own health issues was not from me biking or running.

Instead, it was due to my insistence on not planning my day properly to find the time to vary my exercise.

At times, maybe we’re all guilty of thinking we don’t have the time to do things properly and it’s only human to try and find a shortcut to do something quicker – even if it’s our health at stake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But isn’t it true that when pain strikes, all of a sudden it’s pretty easy to re-work your day to find time to do the one thing you should have been doing in the first place?

If you’re guilty of it, I assure you you’re not alone.

So, with that story firmly at the front of your mind, here’s what I want you to take away from this column.

One of the best bits of advice I could ever give to you if you are considering taking part in any type of increased exercise programme (or indeed any activity) is to constantly vary your activity.

Now you’ve got yoga, pilates, walking, jogging, and you can add some swimming in there too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mix any of these and you’ll dramatically lower the chance of repetitive strain type injuries from happening to you.

A timely, important note: Anyone taking part in any form of increased exercise should always check with their GP.