FEELING GREAT: Do something different, such as altering your driving route

For starters, and this is the most simple of things, have you ever considered that driving to work (or anywhere you regularly go) a different way might add some sparkle to a mundane day - even if it takes longer?

Would getting up and setting off just a bit earlier be so bad if it meant you seeing some new sights or driving past a different set of people rather than passing the same people doing the same thing at the same time? Who knows, it might make you a little more alert by the time you arrive at work or make for a whole new conversation when you get there.

Driving to work a different way is something I’ve encouraged people to do – my staff included.

It’s a shame not to experiment with different ways. Is there a better way to start a day than to see the sun come up over the sea?

Admittedly some of these routes are shorter than others, but just doing a different one each day will offer something interesting and new to look at.

And here’s something else different to think about: switch the radio off when you drive and do the journey in silence.

When I first started, it caused me some serious headaches. By the time the 30 minutes or so to whichever clinic I was driving to had passed, my head would be literally hurting from the tension caused by all the thinking I had to do.

This happens because when you’re not passively listening to the radio or yapping with a passenger, your brain has to do some thinking for itself and that’s not something it likes to do.

It helps to understand this better when you realise that your brain is designed to get you from point A to point B in the quickest and safest possible way. That’s it. And if it thinks you’re not going the quickest way, the voice in your head will ask you why. Think about it!