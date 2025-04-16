FEELING GREAT: Don’t compromise health by choosing the wrong shoes

"The tighter your shoes are, within reason, the less movement occurs at your knee and ankle joints.”

Let’s talk about what you wear on your feet while you’re on the go.

If your priority is looking good rather than feeling good, chances are your health will pay the price over time.

I've seen many women’s faces fall when I suggest they stop wearing high heels.

While they may look great, they can seriously affect the health of vital joints.

Instead, I recommend opting for shoes like Velcro-style trainers which offer more support and comfort.

Most people are aware that the more cushioning you have in your shoes, the less impact is transmitted through your joints.

However, what many people don’t realise is that joint protection is not just about cushion; it’s also about how your shoes fit.

Leaving your shoes loose can lead to excessive movement in your feet, causing painful rubbing and wear on your joint surfaces. But if you adjust the laces or straps just right – tight enough to offer support but not so tight that you cut off circulation – you’ll create vital support for your joints.

The key here is fit.

The tighter your shoes are, within reason, the less movement occurs at your knee and ankle joints.

This reduced movement helps protect them from long-term damage.

This is especially important because your joints are the foundation of your movement for the rest of your life.

Choosing shoes with proper fit helps to ensure that your joints are supported, which can reduce pain and prevent long-term deterioration.

This is why sandals or loose-fitting shoes like plimsolls should never be your go-to for physical activity or exercise.

Sure, they may look cute and feel comfortable because they’re light and airy, but they don’t offer the support your joints need during active movements.

Wearing the wrong footwear can place unnecessary strain on your knees, ankles, and hips, leading to discomfort and potential injuries down the road.

Why risk compromising your health for style when a simple shoe change could give you the comfort and protection your joints need for the long haul?

Your body will thank you for making the switch.