FEELING GREAT: Don’t neglect all of the good that you’ve got going on now

I’m going to share with you the story of a turbulent flight I once took to Dallas, Texas, to highlight how easy it is to think negatively about certain things in life, when the reality is that there’s a lot of good going on, if only you choose to see it that way.

So the flight wasn’t great, yet it was only the last 20 minutes or so, and we landed safely.

And here’s what I noticed: the preceding eight hours before the turbulence was smooth flying.

Yet the conversation through customs and baggage reclaim in Philadelphia was all about the bad landing.

Even though we had all made it, just about everyone focused on the small negative part of the journey.

And so that got me thinking. I did some maths and calculated that about 96% of the flight was fine and enjoyable.

Nice to relax with a couple of drinks where you could enjoy the ride.

Yet it was the four per cent of the flight that wasn’t ideal that everyone around me focused in on.

Moral of the story? Don’t neglect all the good you’ve likely got going on in your life.

For most of us, most of the time, our health is good enough to put to good use at places like the local park, woods or beach.

Now is always the time to make the most of each of them whilst you’ve got it good.

For most of us our health is sound enough to enjoy a simple walk to or round all of these aforementioned places.

I happen to think that there’s a temptation for people to always think negatively about their health or situation.

Sure, some people have got it bad - and I should know, I talk to people in pain and with ill health all day long.

But most people's health is good enough to be put to better use and made more of (their choice of course!)

I call it "looking for grand health opportunities in your life to make the most of” - whilst you’ve got the chance to.

A bit like the true story I just told you, it’s often easier to focus on the small proportion of bad things rather than look at the big opportunity for good things.

Sure, your health isn’t always going to be great, nothing ever is, but I’d be pretty sure that most people have it a lot better than they realise - if only they’d pay a bit more attention to it.