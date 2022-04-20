FEELING GREAT: Don’t over-complicate things: doing the basics will make a difference to your health in the long run

“Drink water; fizzy drinks, or flavoured fruit juices, are only good for rotting your teeth and piling on the pounds.”

So, have you started using an exercise ball yet?

Here’s the other nine non-tech tools I recommended to clients in the Physio Rooms.

A resistance band - these multi-coloured exercise training bands are among the best sellers in the exercise world. You may see footballers using them as part of their pre-match warm-ups.

When I’m at Pools I often spend time watching the players warm up with the fitness coaches,and I’ve seen more teams using them. They are great for improving muscle tone and helping avoid muscle tension.

A notepad and pencil - what doesn’t get written down can’t be measured. And if it isn’t being measured, it isn’t worth doing. Track progress or set health goals by marking them down.

Skipping rope – great for restoring balance after a knee or ankle sprain.

Pillow – stuff it behind the small of your back when you sit for long periods.

It will improve your posture, which means you will look and feel healthier, and with that, reduce stress and tension on your back muscles.

The bottom step of a set of stairs – great for building knee strength. If you’re suffering with something like arthritis of your knees, doing simple, non-impact exercises at the bottom of your stairs will reduce the chance of pain and stiffness.

Walking – even a 15-minute brisk walk is enough time to get close to a mile walked.

Shopping – pop to the shops for your weekly groceries instead of buying online and make sure to use a basket instead of a trolley (work those biceps!).

Technology – OK, there’s plenty of room for apps in the modern world. Download a free health app to your phone and you can get tailored exercises and stretches to become part of your daily routine!

Remember to be careful and not to overlook the basics and over-complicate exercise, because this often makes it much more difficult to stick to them.