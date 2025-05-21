FEELING GREAT: Four quick and easy tips to do daily to help reduce stiffness

“Spend seven minutes stretching in the morning when you first get up, and another seven minutes at night before bed."

Let me address a common question I get from clients at my clinic. Many ask about stiffness, so let me clear up some confusion.

Getting stiffer as you age doesn’t mean you’re out of options. There are things you can do.

Here’s the question I often hear: “Paul, do you have any advice for someone who isn’t in a lot of pain but feels incredibly stiff every day and suffers in ways that make it hard to do things as easily as I’d like?”

With that in mind, here are four quick and easy tips to add to your daily routine to help you reduce stiffness, no matter your age:

“Spend seven minutes stretching in the morning when you first get up, and another seven minutes at night before bed."

Swim – Try to swim daily if possible, or at least twice a week. Conditions like arthritis worsen when you slow down.

Swimming is a simple, safe way to keep your joints moving, and a regular dose of it is far better than any medication or magic pills that promise joint lubrication.

Stretch – Make it a daily habit. Spend seven minutes stretching in the morning when you first get up, and another seven minutes at night before bed. Doing yoga before bed can also help you sleep better.

Avoid long periods of sitting – Stretching out on the couch is better than sitting in a chair for long periods. We aren’t designed for prolonged sitting, and stretching can relieve tension in muscles and joints, especially after a long day in a chair.

Walk – Aim to walk for at least 20 minutes a day. Next time you have a long phone call, why not take a walk while you talk?

The unfortunate reality is that most people accept stiffness as a normal part of life, thinking there’s nothing that can be done about it.

But stiffness in areas like your lower back, neck, knees, or ankles is a warning sign. When you accept stiffness, it won’t just stay – it will get worse, and fast. So, take action now and avoid letting stiffness take hold of your life.

