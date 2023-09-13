FEELING GREAT: Get it right when dealing with wear and tear on your knees

"I hear a lot of people talking about their painful knees in conversations with friends."

Now I’m going to tell you what can you do about it.

You have the option of doing nothing about it or even trying one of those knee supports, which might help (but only for a short while), or you might opt to go and see a good physio for some solid advice!

Knees have a habit of getting more painful as you get older, and you will benefit from something to slow that down – which could be simple exercises to strengthen muscles to help protect and support your knee done once or twice per day.

We are constantly giving out information and advice to help ease knee pain at the Paul Gough Physio Rooms.

It’s among the most common issues we deal with.

To avoid, or get relief from, knee pain from that gradual wear and tear process, you need to be doing the right type of exercises, in the right way, at the right time.

You must be doing routines that specifically strengthen your muscles and add control.

Without control in your knee muscles, the degeneration in your knee accelerates faster than a train pulling away from the station.

Everyone thinks they have the answers, but people are often giving each other bad and even dangerous advice.

I want you to know this medical fact: there’s a big difference between exercising and doing exercises (I define exercising as something like walking for 20 minutes per day, and exercises being a steady and controlled sequence of movements designed to strengthen or make flexible a specific muscle group).

One of the big mistakes I see GPs make is telling people looking for a solution to knee pain to just “do some exercise”, as if more exercise will make the pain go away. More exercise is rarely the right answer.

