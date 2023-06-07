FEELING GREAT: Get properly measured and fitted for new running shoes

“Running shoes are designed for running and if you’re a beginner, your legs are going to need all the protection they can get.”

And if you’re doing the same, you’re going to be increasing the amount of exercise or activity you do.

You may like the sound of yoga and pilates, but you may decide to play it safe with a few very gentle walks, or maybe even a jog.

Here I’ve got a few things you should consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number one, and most important, thing when doing any exercise is your choice of footwear.

Your trainers don’t need to be all that expensive but don’t underestimate the importance of a decent pair of running or walking shoes.

Tennis shoes won’t do. And please resist the temptation to choose those old, tired running shoes you’ve occasionally used over the past few years that are currently stuffed away, smelling in the cupboard somewhere.

Yes, to reduce the risk of aches and pains in muscles and damage to your joints from the pounding they take off the hard street surfaces, you’ll be better off in fresh, well-cushioned running or walking shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After all, running shoes are designed for running and if you’re a beginner, your legs are going to need all the protection they can get.

My advice, if you’re buying, is don’t go for the obvious big-name brands either - they might look great, maybe even match your outfit, but they are not always what you need to protect joints.

Please know this too: each brand of trainer (Nike, Adidas, Asics, etc) will have its own instep shape for your foot to fit into - and they can’t all be right for yours, it’s just not possible.

So, once you’ve found the brand or style that works best for you, the one that feels comfortable and lets you walk or run without any major issues, stick with it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve seen injuries like shin splints and Achilles tendon problems happen simply because a client has swapped the make or manufacturer of the trainers they wear.