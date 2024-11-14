FEELING GREAT: Getting the best out of sleep by spending less time in bed

"Many people believe more sleep will solve their lethargy, but in most cases, that’s not true."

Let me share a true story about someone who’s really losing the bedroom battle. A man once called me, desperate for an emergency physio appointment due to severe back pain.

Surprisingly, he declined the appointment I offered because it was too early for him to get out of bed!

Think about that—a man in such pain that he couldn’t sleep, yet unwilling to rise slightly earlier for relief.

It seems illogical, but it highlights how little people understand about optimising their sleep.

The truth is, getting the best out of sleep often means doing less of it than you think you need.

Many people are confused about tiredness and how their bed factors into it.

They believe more sleep will solve their lethargy, but in most cases, that’s not true.

If you're struggling with getting up in the morning, here are five practical tips to help:-

Avoid late-night eating: If you plan to rise around 10am, aim to finish eating by 7pm. This allows your digestive system to shut down, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Don’t hit snooze: When your alarm goes off, get up within minutes. Place your alarm clock just out of reach so you have no choice but to get out of bed to turn it off.

Have a morning plan: Set a structured routine to follow once you’re up.

Spend the first 20 minutes getting active (e.g. a trampoline or exercise bike), then 20 minutes reading a good book, followed by 20 minutes planning your day.

Set a consistent wake-up time: This means setting your alarm for the same time every day, including weekends.

It's not about what time you go to bed, but what time you get up that influences how tired or energetic you feel.

Aim for peak fitness: It's no coincidence that people who get into a solid daily exercise routine often find they need and want less sleep. Exercise boosts energy and reduces sleep needs.

For more tips on improving your sleep and energy levels, I’m offering a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit to the first three readers who get in touch.

Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com to claim your copy.