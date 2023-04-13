FEELING GREAT: Having a ball will help lessen backache as well as stiffness

"Sit on the ball for about 30 seconds at a time (10 times per day) and begin to work on the core muscles of your lower back."

Everyone wants the next big thing. We all look for shiny new objects and want them. Who isn’t guilty of looking at websites, seeing something new and advertised and promoted and bought it?

In the world of health and fitness the same principles apply. You may be a regular gym goer reading this.... I bet you have jumped straight on the latest machine in the gym on the day it’s arrived and given it a whirl!

Well, let me into a bit of a secret... you don’t have to use any fancy machinery or the latest gadgets to keep yourself healthy. After reading this, you might even decide you don’t need that gym membership any more either!

I’m not the kind of physio whose head is turned by shiny new technology. In our clinic, we rarely use any machines to assist recovery. I prefer to work out a full recovery strategy, one put into play by using my hands and some trusted techniques that work, rather than fall for the latest exercise craze, one that often turns out to be a big letdown.

I made a point a few years ago of making sure I only dispense advice or offer solutions that can solve people’s specific problems. I made a decision not to be the kind of physio who was going to offer something for everyone but not really help anyone. In my humble opinion, that is happening too much in healthcare now and leaving lots of people more unhealthy than they should be.

So, with easy to find and easy to use equipment in mind, and to prove to you how simple it can be to make valuable improvements to your health, I'm going to give you 10 non-tech tools I regularly recommend to my clients when asked about ways to exercise that don’t involve needing a gym membership.

Here’s the first one, and I’ll give you the rest of them next week.

A beach ball. OK, it’s really called an exercise ball in the physical therapy world and you see lots of them in the gyms these days. My tip for you is to find a medium-size exercise ball, blow it up, then sit on it for about 30 seconds at a time (10 times per day) and begin to work on the core muscles of your lower back. Do this, and you will see a difference, with less backache and stiffness.