FEELING GREAT: How to battle the ‘monsters’ that are lurking in your body

"I know there are men and women aged 50+ who, in the winter, fall into the trap of spending more time on the couch.”

Every year at Halloween we hear stories of monsters, ghosts and goblins coming out to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But one or two health monsters are lurking inside the bodies of men and women aged 40, 50 and 60, and these come out to play on a daily basis.

More so, it seems, in the cold winter months.

Their names: Stiffness and Tension, both run wild in your joints and muscles, showing up when you try to lean forward (and struggle) or turn your neck (and can’t) meaning you have to turn your whole body just to look over your shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although nobody wants either of them, very few people ever do anything to prevent their impact, and not many will ever try to understand these "monsters” or even face up to living with them.

And you know what? Some men and women even think that living with stiffness and tension is normal – accepting that just because you are a certain age, it must be an age thing, and they’ll have to accept it.

I’ve got some good news, because I’m going to explain how you can beat back both. But first, you’ve got to understand where both of these monsters come from.

What most people don’t understand is that stopping or even slowing down if you’re feeling stiff is the last thing you should ever do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can ward it off, you can even stop it from dictating what you can and can’t do. Despite what some people will tell you, stiffness and tension rarely go away with rest or inactivity, and neither goes away on its own.

No, to win the stiffness battle, you’re going to need to keep active and on the go.

I know there are men and women aged 50+ who, in the winter, fall into the trap of spending more time on the couch and less time in the swimming pool or walking around the park, stretching in a yoga studio or working on muscle tone in a Pilates class. And that’s exactly where I’d recommend you be to help fend stiffness off.

Keeping active is the only way to fend off the unwanted effects of joint stiffness and muscle tension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take action with the ideas mentioned above to keep active and you can ignore the gossip that says it’s your age and you’ll just have to accept it. When it comes to fending off joint stiffness, there definitely is a better way.