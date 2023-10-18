FEELING GREAT: It’s so important to vary your activity and exercise routines

“Because I spent so much time in the sitting position and riding my bike, I developed tension and discomfort in both shoulders."

I’d like to tell you a bit more about an injury I suffered and show how you can stop something similar happening to you.

Here goes, so I love to keep active. For me, sitting in the house isn’t really an option and at times my home is more like a hotel because all I ever use it for is to sleep in at night!

And, because I’m happy to say that I’m addicted (no exaggeration) to the feeling that I get from exercising daily, sometimes I do too much and my body hurts as a result.

And because I want to spend more playtime after work with my little boys, I became a lazy runner.

As a result, I had succumbed to the temptation to quickly and easily go for a run most nights after work so that I could get back and spend more time with them.

I paid the price! I got in my right foot the beginnings of what could have led to a stress fracture, no doubt caused by my pounding the streets of Hartlepool a few too many times in succession.

When I noticed it, I stopped running and got back on my bike.

Because riding my bike takes about 90 minutes to get the same feeling as a 30-minute jog, I had to re-engineer my day so I could still see the kids before bed time.

And guess what?

Because I spent so much time in the sitting position and riding my bike, I developed tension and discomfort in both shoulders.

It felt like my posture was awkward too, with my shoulders rounded, and I was suffering from stiffness in my lower back as well.

If you run a lot, expect problems somewhere, like your foot or shins.

If you cycle, shoulder and lower back problems will occur. And it’s not just these two types of activities that come with health risks.

Golfers visit the Paul Gough Physio Rooms and they nearly always come in with an Achilles tendon problem, or a lower back issue.

Next time I’ll tell you the solution.