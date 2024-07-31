FEELING GREAT: Jobs that are not so obviously ‘harmful’ to a person’s health

"What if your job is in admin and you sit at a desk all day, or maybe you’re a hairdresser or dentist who spends hours stooping over their clients?"

If you are still at work, and plan to be for a few more years, let’s consider the impact your current job is having upon your health.

This is important, because hidden inside every occupation there is a risk of injury or physical ill health. I want you to be aware of that, so you can avoid or limit the effect they may have on your ability to keep active and on the go.

Most people go to work unaware that what they do and the way they do it is making it very unlikely that they will suffer from some kind of physical ill health. Let’s point a few out and see if you can avoid them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plumbers, bricklayers, joiners and plasterers are all aware of the likelihood of injuries to their wrists, backs or knees.

But what about the not-so-obviously "harmful to health” occupations?

What if your job is in admin and you sit at a desk all day, or maybe you’re a hairdresser or dentist who spends hours stooping over their clients? These jobs come with their dangers too. What if you’re a healthcare worker, a nurse or a teacher?

You might be surprised to learn that such professionals are regular visitors to my physio clinic. And here’s why: most people are aware of, or have been told about, the dangers of sitting in the wrong position for too long (i.e. slouching).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I bet you’ve had countless "workstation assessments” carried out, or you’ve had it pointed out that you should be sitting upright in your chair with all your body parts at 90 degrees!

But what most people don’t realise is this: you’re more likely to suffer problems with your lower back in particular if you spend time standing and then lean forward, or bend for a sustained period.

And it doesn’t have to be for very long. When a health care worker or nurse is leaning over a bed to attend to a sick patient, or a teacher leans forward to help his or her pupils, it’s at that point that they are at the most risk of a lower back injury.

See, your spine has to work nearly a third harder than in any other position when you lean forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you’re doing this every day, without being aware of it, you’re almost certain to suffer with back pain at some point.