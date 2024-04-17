FEELING GREAT: Leaning over or even bending forward isn’t good for backs
Spring is a very popular time to start that prep work on the lawn and flowerbeds and, remember, last week I warned you of the dangers of doing too much, too soon.
It’s important that you are ready for the work not only on the plants, but also the work on your joints.
The real problem is that gardening means you usually have to lean over or bend forwards for long periods of time (yes, of course that’s obvious).
But even something as simple as pushing a lawnmower means you’re leaning ever so slightly forward, which isn’t good for your lower back. In this position, your spine and the muscles surrounding it are vulnerable.
They could get damaged at any time (more so than when you’re sitting, too).
Did you know that there is almost a third more pressure on your lower back when you’re in this "leaning forward” position than when in any other.
That’s something to be wary of even when you’re in the kitchen cooking your favourite meal.
Think about it and be aware of the position you are in and I’m sure you will soon realise!
Spending time repetitively leaning forward is also the reason why I’ve had so many people visit my physio clinic for back pain that came on suddenly just from something as really routine as leaning over the sink to brush their teeth.
It might sound a really innocuous and a simple activity, but leaning forward constantly is not healthy and makes you prone to these types of problems throughout your life, especially as you get older and start to feel those aches and pains.
You may take more pride in your garden as you get older, but it can come at a cost to your health.
Strengthening your lower back muscles is the most effective way to avoid regular back pain, and the exercise routines you would find in any good Pilates class are able to help combat this.
So as well as your gardening or cookery books, call my team on 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com. for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit book.