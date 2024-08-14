FEELING GREAT: Most knee pain is caused by wear and tear of the joints

“Wear and tear of joint surfaces is inevitable for someone who’s been active for five or six decades.”

The reality is that like back pain, some kind of knee pain happens to just about everyone over the age of 50.

What most people don’t know is that the two go hand in hand - if your knees are not healthy, the chances are you’ll also pay a price with back pain. And vice versa.

It’s all to do with the way you walk or sit to avoid pain in one or the other.

Most of the knee pain you’re likely to suffer in your 50s and beyond is caused by wear and tear of the joint surfaces.

Some GPs call it degeneration, or they might use the term osteoarthritis.

I call it an inevitable consequence of active and healthy living and there’s not much you can do to stop it.

Sure, you can slow it down and limit the effects, but wear and tear of joint surfaces is inevitable for someone who’s been active for five or six decades.

The nice soft cartilage you had in your 20s and 30s to protect your knee joints isn’t as soft as it was by the time you reach 50.

Think of a new surface being laid on a road.

At first it’s very soft and smooth to drive over, but because of the excess pressure put on it by the cars which drive over it, not forgetting changes in temperature, that same road surface within a few years will be riddled with cracks and potholes that make driving very uncomfortable.

And it’s the same with your knee.

Those same cracks and potholes are happening inside your knee joint, and that’s what causes the noises you might hear – it’s just the two surfaces grinding together. That’s why your knee joint can so easily become painful and stiff, not to mention swollen.

A quick note on swelling; if it happens to you, it’s a sure-fire sign that the surface of your knee is beginning to wear away, and/or that one of the ligaments has been damaged.

If your knee is swollen, it’s going to help you to know that your problem isn’t the swelling itself; no, you need to find out what has caused the swelling.

So if you’re ever making a trip to a GP because your knee is swollen, you need to leave knowing why.

Many people leave having been told that they have a problem with swelling of the knee.

They don’t - they have a cartilage (or ligament) problem, and that’s causing the swelling.

And unless you get to the bottom of it and find a solution, it’s guaranteed to come back.