FEELING GREAT: Negative assumptions could be costing you ‘good health’

Every day I’m paid for adding value to people’s lives by making improvements to their health, and I do it in the best way I currently know.

Despite doing it at a top level for more than a decade, some readers will remain completely resistant to the advice I give. So how come?

Is it because they know more about how to improve their health than I do?

Of course not! It’s just because they feel that what I’m saying isn’t appropriate or suitable for them – even though the advice is coming from someone who only has their best interests at heart, and only wants to see them be more active and healthier.

It’s a fact of life – some people will still make up excuses and find reasons why they shouldn’t take the advice or suggestions being handled on a plate, even if it’s from an expert.

If I’m being honest, one of my biggest bugbears in life, particularly when it happens in my physio practice, is when people make negative assumptions about something without asking any questions or without seeking any clarity, before they assume it.

I’m not sure if those people are sceptical, cynical or just ignorant, but either way, it’s costing them good health and lots of enjoyment from life by not taking the advice of the people who really do know better.

Now, here’s a very relevant story for you: A couple of years back when I was working as a physio in professional football I started telling my players they could shorten their recovery time, meaning they’d be ready for the next game sooner and therefore improve performance in the next match, simply by wearing specialist clothing immediately after they had played and trained.

The reaction I got from one or two was disbelief and a refusal to even explore the possibility that what I was saying might, just might, help.

The majority remained sceptical and some even mocked the suggestion.

Just a few years later, this new recovery clothing I had brought to the table is now used in a big way.

And it appears more and more top athletes are relying upon it to, not only improve their performance, but also to reduce their next-day aches and pains that happen to us all, particularly when you walk past the age of 40.