FEELING GREAT: Perhaps it’s time to move out of the comfort zone you’re in

“People stick to the same fitness routines night after night. Why? Because they are content doing it, when really it’s because they feel safe.”

Now I know it’s not as easy as it sounds, particularly if you’re aged 50 or above because these are habit you have done all – or at least most – of your life.

It’s proved that when you reach 40, the likelihood that you’ll want to deviate from everything that you already know best (and already find comfortable), is reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So perhaps it’s time to move out of that comfort zone. Being stimulated mentally is just as important as physically.

Many people aged 50+ suffer from a lack of curiosity and are stuck in a rut. Chemicals flow (and surge) when you’re in your 20s and early 30s that make you more open to trying new things. They are in shorter supply when you move into your fifth and sixth decade.

Many people get fear confused with a lack of curiosity, and it’s causing them to miss out on a lot of things that might add value to their life and health too.

Here’s a quick question: have you ever looked back at how fearless you were when you were in your 20s and 30s? Most older people acknowledge they were more adventurous when they were younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being more fearful when you’re older isn’t really what’s going on – it’s because you’re less curious and so less likely to feel like trying something new.

Here’s some real-life examples: returning to the same holiday destination year on year, eating in the same restaurant and sticking to the same fitness routines night after night.

Why? Because they are content doing it, when really it’s because they feel safe, and doing something they know offers more chance of being happy (or so they think), and also makes them feel safe because it comes with no risk.

The thought of trying something new can make you feel uneasy at first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what can you do to regain a bit of curiosity that might add something different and even more exciting to your day?

Next time, I’ll offer you a few simple suggestions that can make a big difference to your outlook.