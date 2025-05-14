FEELING GREAT: Regular check-ups at a physio could help prevent problems

"People should see physiotherapists and chiropractors not just in emergencies, but regularly, much like going to the dentist for check-ups.”
One of the busiest chiropractic and physiotherapy clinics in central London is located at the top of three steep flights of stairs, with no nearby parking.

At first glance, this might seem like the worst possible setup for a clinic treating individuals with back, knee, or ankle pain.

After all, climbing steep stairs could be excruciating for someone with severe pain, yet, despite its difficult location, this clinic is thriving.

The owner, Dr Mikael, explains that the clinic's success lies in the fact that patients don’t wait until their pain becomes debilitating, instead, they come for preventative care long before they experience severe pain.

Dr Mikael’s clinic, although inconveniently located, attracts people who prioritise maintaining their health and preventing issues like back or knee pain from escalating.

In his view, people should see physiotherapists and chiropractors not just in emergencies, but regularly, much like going to the dentist for check-ups.

This perspective viewpoint contrasts with the common misconception, particularly in places like the North East, where many people only seek physiotherapy or chiropractic care when pain becomes unbearable.

Dr Mikael argues that doing so is too late.

He likens regular visits to physiotherapists to routine dental checkups, where the goal isn’t just to treat pain but to ensure the body remains in good condition.

Consider how we maintain our teeth even when we’re not in pain; making regular visits prevent larger problems down the line.

Similarly, regular check-ups with a physiotherapist can help prevent severe damage to joints, muscles, and the spine, which can be far harder to repair than teeth.

While knee replacements are possible, of course, they are complex and never quite the same.

In contrast, ongoing maintenance can help individuals stay active and pain-free as they age.

So, if you believe physiotherapy is only for those in severe pain, reconsider.

Many of the healthiest, most active people, make sure they visit physiotherapists regularly to keep their bodies functioning optimally.

