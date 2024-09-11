FEELING GREAT: Rest and recovery are vital to your health and well-being

"Your sleeping position can have a significant impact on your body, particularly if you already have an injury.”

How is your sleep? Are you enjoying a good night’s sleep and waking up feeling fresh and ready for the day ahead?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes health, well-being and fitness isn’t just about rigorous exercise and pushing yourself. Rest and recovery is just as important.

As we get older, the need for good quality sleep becomes more and more important. We all know the phrase ‘sleeping like a baby’ and, of course, there’s nothing better is there? The hours we spend in bed sleeping are simply a time for rest and recovery. However, you might be surprised to learn that your sleeping position can have a significant impact on your body, particularly if you already have an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally, your body should be in a position of minimal stress while sleeping; that all your joints and muscles are resting in a neutral position.

Good posture is key to restful sleep, and there are four main sleeping postures you can adopt:

1: Lying on your side; 2: Lying your front; 3: Lying your back; 4: Adopting the foetal position

There are also other things you can consider for a better night’s sleep including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exercise: Gentle exercise can improve sleep patterns but avoid hard, late evening exercise. Ask any footballer and they always struggle to sleep after night games. They had exerted so much energy during the match, they found it hard to switch off a couple of hours or so after a game and often they were up until 3am or later as their body naturally slowed down.

Mattresses: You should find the mattress that best suits your needs. Physiotherapists recommend a mixture of support and comfort, but you should always try it out for at least 30 minutes before you buy. Or buy one which has the opportunity to return it after a period of time if it isn’t suited to you.

Duvets: Check your duvet’s tog rating. A lightweight duvet is for summer and a heavier one for winter. Consider switching over now as the temperature is rising.

Temperature: A room that is too warm or too cold can also affect your sleep. If it is a hot night there are steps you can take to cool the room down, and if it is cold you should always avoid sleeping in a draft.