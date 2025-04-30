FEELING GREAT: Retirement should not result in the end of your active life

"Studies show that those who stay at work longer are 40% less likely to suffer from clinical depression.”

Retirement can be a huge change, and many people focus solely on the financial aspect, neglecting to plan for how they’ll fill the time.

If you’ve ever been on a holiday, you know how quickly doing nothing can become tiresome.

After a few days of relaxation, you often crave your regular routine. The same can happen with retirement; without the structure of work, the days can feel empty and unproductive.

The problem with inactivity during retirement is that it can lead to physical issues, such as back and knee pain. These conditions often arise not from over-activity, but from doing too little.

Muscles weaken, and joints stiffen, making everyday movements painful. Many retirees find themselves facing these issues because they haven’t maintained a routine that keeps them physically active.

It’s crucial to think about how you’ll stay engaged and active after retirement.

While many look forward to having endless free time, they often don’t realise how hard it can be to stay active when there’s no need to get up and go to work.

The health benefits of staying active are clear, and for many, work is the only reason they’re getting regular exercise. So, it’s essential to find something to do during retirement that encourages movement and keeps you busy.

Encouragingly, staying active doesn’t require returning to work in a traditional sense. Finding hobbies or part-time roles that keep you engaged is just as important.

Studies show that those who stay at work longer are 40% less likely to suffer from clinical depression and 60% less likely to develop physical health conditions like back pain. Simply being “on the go” throughout the day helps keep muscles flexible and promotes overall health.

At the core, the goal is to avoid inactivity and the negative effects that come with it.

Starting healthy habits before retirement is crucial. Pilates, swimming, walking or joining a local club can help you stay active and engaged.

Retirement should not be the end of an active life, but rather a chance to explore new activities and maintain your health. So, take steps today to ensure your future is filled with movement and vitality.