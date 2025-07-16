FEELING GREAT: Shift your routine to feel more energised as well as happier

"Even something as simple as changing your walking route can trigger a chemical boost that makes you feel better.”

Here’s a simple question: why do most people want to stay active and healthy?

Sure, the goal might seem like “better fitness” or “more energy,” but dig a little deeper and you’ll find something else - happiness. At the core, many of our health goals are really about increasing how good we feel day to day.

Yet when I look around, I see a common thread in many people’s unhappiness: boredom. Not deep despair - just an unspoken lack of variety. We get stuck doing the same thing every day. That job you once enjoyed? Maybe it’s lost its spark. That gym routine that once felt good? Now it just feels like a box to tick.

The truth is, happiness fades when life becomes predictable.

It’s not your fault - your body simply adapts to the familiar. So unless you actively introduce change, variety or even small moments of surprise, your energy and enthusiasm start to dip.

That’s where movement comes in. Exercise isn’t just about burning calories or building strength, it’s a tool to break the boredom.

And research shows that doing something new, even something as simple as changing your walking route, trying yoga instead of weights, or swapping the gym for a swim, can trigger a chemical boost that makes you feel better.

It’s why I sometimes go out of my way to do something unusual – travel somewhere different, talk to new people or switch up my work routine. It re-energises me.

You don’t have to go that far, but even small changes to how you move can reignite your motivation and protect your long-term health.

There are two key reasons to mix up your routine: one is physical (doing the same movements too often stresses your joints and muscles); the other is psychological (repetition can lead to disengagement). Both matter. Both are proven to influence how happy and healthy you feel.

So this summer, don’t just go through the motions; try something new – a Pilates class, an outdoor swim, a new walking trail – whatever feels fresh.

Don’t wait until boredom sets in or motivation fades. Shift your routine now, and you might just find yourself feeling more alive, more energised, and yes - happier.