FEELING GREAT: Shining a light on the benefit of British summertime days

"The UK is easily one of the lightest countries to be in, anywhere in the world, during our summer months."

Let’s imagine it’s summertime, and the six-week school holiday is in slight. It’s the time of year when the British do one of the most illogical (even unhealthy) things possible, that’s go on holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why illogical and unhealthy? Well, after suffering through (and probably moaning about) an entire winter of dark, cold, and damp nights, now that the sun has come out and the nights are long and light in Britain, most people start thinking about getting out of the country for a holiday.

And by the way, something that I think most people here take for granted is the fact that the UK is easily one of the lightest countries to be in, anywhere in the world, during our summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means if you’re heading anywhere south of England, even Spain, the USA , Asia, or France, you’re going to be spending time in a country with less light than the one you left behind!

Sure, it might be a lot warmer, but when people think of winter, the first thing they imagine is darkness. And as I’ve travelled around the world to various parts, something I’ve really come to appreciate about summertime in England – is that we have an abundance of light to make use of and all you have to do is dress appropriately to enjoy it.

But going away and travelling to a new country is great – particularly if it’s with family! And rightly so.

Family holidays and travelling abroad mean different things to different people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me, the beauty of travelling abroad to somewhere new has always been that it allows me to take a look at another culture and learn something from it. I’m not one of those people who likes to get “away from it all”.

I often wonder what people who say that sort of thing are wanting to get away from, and I can’t help think that anyone who thinks like that would be better off staying at home and putting right whatever it is that they are running from – because it’s guaranteed to still be there in a week or two’s time.

No, I much prefer to think of my travels as an opportunity, an adventure, and a chance to get some freedom, all rolled in to one.

For anyone that would like to improve their own healthy habits please call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com for help and advice.