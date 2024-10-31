FEELING GREAT: Simply focus on being active and you’ll feel a lot healthier

"Have you ever gone for a walk or run and wished you hadn’t? Unless you tripped and fell, I doubt if the answer is yes!" ​

Let me start this column by telling you why I don’t like encouraging people to exercise.

It’s because one of the problems that many people face when trying to get more healthy is that they think they have to do an exercise programme of some sort.

In reality, that’s not strictly true. Exercising can be tough – and even tougher to sustain.

For some people, that’s a big enough obstacle to even starting in the first place and a reason why so many people look and feel unhealthy.

They don’t do much keeping fit, because they know they’re unlikely to be able to sustain it, so what’s the point in starting?

The answer is this – all you have to do is to forget about keeping fit because it’s not the only way to feel healthier.

Instead, here’s what I want you to do: just focus on being active.

Same thing, you say?

Not quite. It’s a shift in the way you think and how you see the task at hand, and it will make it more likely that you’ll sustain it for longer.

All the health benefits you need, the ones that are going to keep joints supple and your heart and lungs in better shape, are often just the same as keeping active as they are in keeping fit.

The only difference is that being active is easier to sustain.

Besides, as with my outdoor adventure days with my staff, keeping active can be really fun, which means you’re much more likely to maintain it.

Let me tell you something that most people don’t know about why they can’t maintain a healthy level of activity in their life.

It’s simply this: the way you feel about being active or exercising before you go and do it is never the same as when you’re actually doing it or when you’ve finished it.

Have you ever gone for a walk or run and wished you hadn’t?

Unless you tripped and fell, I doubt if the answer is yes!

In fact, it’s very unlikely that you will ever regret doing something that involves being active because of the feel-good chemicals that get released naturally from being active for just 20 minutes or more.

The easiest way to change how you feel is to just move.

Do something, anything, just get up and go, even though you don’t feel like doing it – you’ll feel the benefit!